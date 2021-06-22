Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

