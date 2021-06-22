KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

KNYJY opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.49. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

