Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

