Korea Investment CORP Sells 145,200 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Masco worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

