Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Gap Up to $65.12

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.12, but opened at $67.99. Korn Ferry shares last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 1,937 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFY. Truist Securities upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $7,237,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Korn Ferry by 16.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after acquiring an additional 87,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

