Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $268.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.50), with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248 ($3.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 214.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 656.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

