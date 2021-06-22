KPCB XIII Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

KPCB XIII Associates LLC reduced its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,415 shares during the quarter. Pulmonx comprises about 9.4% of KPCB XIII Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KPCB XIII Associates LLC owned 2.79% of Pulmonx worth $45,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 118.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,801,342.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $196,101.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 749,188 shares of company stock worth $32,621,791. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

LUNG stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,556. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUNG. Piper Sandler began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

