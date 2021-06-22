KPCB XIII Associates LLC Sells 2,797,800 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

KPCB XIII Associates LLC lowered its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,295,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797,800 shares during the quarter. Progyny comprises approximately 75.9% of KPCB XIII Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KPCB XIII Associates LLC owned 9.37% of Progyny worth $369,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 33.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 28.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 346.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 135,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Progyny stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 37,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.14. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $912,150.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,936,065.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,414 shares of company stock valued at $24,343,936 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

