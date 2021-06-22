KPCB XV Associates LLC Has $63.61 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KPCB XV Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,666 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up approximately 27.4% of KPCB XV Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KPCB XV Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Twilio worth $63,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 4,534 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,360,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,023 shares of company stock worth $31,002,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.80.

TWLO traded up $15.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.27. 63,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of -98.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.40. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.56 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

