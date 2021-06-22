Kusama Trading 52.4% Lower This Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Kusama has traded down 52.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $178.82 or 0.00553268 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $456.51 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00044607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00104776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00149676 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,953.23 or 0.98864335 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.