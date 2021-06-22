L Brands (NYSE:LB) Trading Up 4%

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.50 and last traded at $68.44. Approximately 74,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,286,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter worth about $187,393,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in L Brands by 687.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after buying an additional 2,689,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,467,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in L Brands by 1,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after buying an additional 1,528,730 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

