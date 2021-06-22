L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.10

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 384411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.
AIQUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.63.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.
