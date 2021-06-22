L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.10

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 384411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

AIQUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.