L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.10

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 384411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

