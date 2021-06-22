Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 168,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 26,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.33.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

