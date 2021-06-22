Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 679.80 ($8.88). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 677.60 ($8.85), with a volume of 1,399,391 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 718.57 ($9.39).

The stock has a market cap of £5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 715.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan acquired 20,979 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

