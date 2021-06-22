Landbox (LAND) Price Down 34.6% This Week

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Landbox has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $236,123.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00113144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00152968 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,766.75 or 1.01049873 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

