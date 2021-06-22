Landbox Price Tops $0.0187 on Major Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Landbox has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $236,785.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00047831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00114590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00161294 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,848.76 or 0.99993397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002462 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

