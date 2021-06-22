Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.840-1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.050-0.120 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of LE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,403. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Also, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

