Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.63. 2,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $107.17 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.14.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.20.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

