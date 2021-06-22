Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $187.94

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$187.94 and traded as low as C$177.78. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$179.64, with a volume of 4,584 shares changing hands.

LAS.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lassonde Industries to C$202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$186.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$187.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lassonde Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

About Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

