LBRY Credits Hits Market Cap of $12.23 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 27% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 60.5% lower against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $12.23 million and $670,628.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00116477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00156151 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,435.08 or 1.00324083 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003073 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

