LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of LCI Industries worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 137.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LCII opened at $128.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

