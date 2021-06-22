Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Lear worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lear by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lear by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $2,954,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lear by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $93,832,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $174.44. 4,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEA. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

