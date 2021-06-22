Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.79. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.9764 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.10%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

