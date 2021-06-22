Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $1.19 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $12.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,423.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,336.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,455.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

