Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.4% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $68.65. 827,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,156,012. The stock has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

