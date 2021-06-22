Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.10

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $1.91. Leju shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 66,701 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $267.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10.

Get Leju alerts:

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.40 million. Research analysts expect that Leju Holdings Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Leju by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 77,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Leju by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,116 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Leju by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leju in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leju in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.