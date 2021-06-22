Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.10

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $1.91. Leju shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 66,701 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $267.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10.
Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.40 million. Research analysts expect that Leju Holdings Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Leju (NYSE:LEJU)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.
Read More: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.