Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.86. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 39,135 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.598 dividend. This is a positive change from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

