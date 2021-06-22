Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up to $26.11

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.11, but opened at $26.77. Leslie’s shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 520 shares.

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 47,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $1,282,509.97. Following the sale, the executive now owns 154,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,820.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,216,010 shares of company stock valued at $409,344,111 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,154 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,614,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after buying an additional 1,497,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

