Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda Sells 250,000 Shares

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 717,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$559,530.66.

Shares of LXE traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,627. The company has a market cap of C$203.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXE shares. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Firstegy raised Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.