Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.71. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 529,803 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 90.2% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

