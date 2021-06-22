Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) versus Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Critical Survey

Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) and Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cal Dive International and Liberty Oilfield Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Oilfield Services $965.79 million 2.93 -$115.58 million ($1.16) -13.56

Cal Dive International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Oilfield Services.

Profitability

This table compares Cal Dive International and Liberty Oilfield Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A Liberty Oilfield Services -14.49% -13.54% -9.12%

Volatility and Risk

Cal Dive International has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Oilfield Services has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cal Dive International and Liberty Oilfield Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Oilfield Services 1 5 6 0 2.42

Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus target price of $12.65, indicating a potential downside of 18.68%. Given Liberty Oilfield Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Oilfield Services is more favorable than Cal Dive International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Liberty Oilfield Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Liberty Oilfield Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services beats Cal Dive International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cal Dive International

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total of approximately 30 active frac fleets and 20 active wireline units. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

