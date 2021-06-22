Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group (LON:STAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Staffline Group stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 62.40 ($0.82). 1,392,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,332. Staffline Group has a 52 week low of GBX 23.24 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 82.38 ($1.08). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.23. The stock has a market cap of £43.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

