Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group (LON:STAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Staffline Group stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 62.40 ($0.82). 1,392,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,332. Staffline Group has a 52 week low of GBX 23.24 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 82.38 ($1.08). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.23. The stock has a market cap of £43.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90.
Staffline Group Company Profile
