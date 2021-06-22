Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GFTU. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital upped their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grafton Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,038.33 ($13.57).

Shares of Grafton Group stock traded up GBX 59 ($0.77) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,184 ($15.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 612 ($8.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 26.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,158.12.

In other Grafton Group news, insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total value of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41). Also, insider David Arnold sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.17), for a total transaction of £25,925.76 ($33,872.17). In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,400 shares of company stock valued at $249,040,764.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

