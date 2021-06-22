Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $14,012,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.0% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 98,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 263,618 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 450.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 95,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 39,478 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRMK shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

