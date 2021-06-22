Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 26,402 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 1st quarter worth $600,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

NYSE:EGF opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.