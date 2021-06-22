LightJump Acquisition (NASDAQ:LJAQ) Trading Down 0.4%

LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) shares dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 20,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 29,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,518,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,845,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,171,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,122,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,154,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

