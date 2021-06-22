Lightning Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $7.62 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00006049 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.62 million and $314,960.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.72 or 0.00369964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00011413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.