Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.37

Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 454042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

The firm has a market cap of $730.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.42.

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

