Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Sold by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 595,152 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 1.10% of Limelight Networks worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. 2,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,665. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $403.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

