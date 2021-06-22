Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Gap Up to $127.69

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.69, but opened at $130.28. Lincoln Electric shares last traded at $128.58, with a volume of 993 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.88.

The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

