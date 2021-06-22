Linker Coin Price Tops $0.0410 on Top Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. Linker Coin has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $2,048.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00052346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.00610433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00077611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

