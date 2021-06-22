Liquidity Network Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $344,810.69 and approximately $117,473.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00046168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00111783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00154975 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,909.89 or 0.98511036 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

