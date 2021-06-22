Litecoin (LTC) Trading Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $125.98 or 0.00369080 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.41 billion and approximately $3.90 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011354 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

