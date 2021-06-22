Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report $91.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $63.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $372.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $361.57 million to $386.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $403.94 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $412.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.18. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

