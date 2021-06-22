LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107 million-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.38 million.

NASDAQ:LIVX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 11,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35. LiveXLive Media has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $330.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveXLive Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,526.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

