LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-128 million.

Shares of LMPX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.12. 14,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,605. The company has a market cap of $151.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.54. LMP Automotive has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of LMP Automotive worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

