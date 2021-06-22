Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lowered by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.9% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.79. 10,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,461. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $385.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

