Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Gap Up to $12.57

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.57, but opened at $12.83. Loop Industries shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 271 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $531.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,172,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 491,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)
Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.
