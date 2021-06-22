Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Gap Up to $12.57

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.57, but opened at $12.83. Loop Industries shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 271 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $531.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,172,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 491,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.