Loser Coin (LOWB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.72 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $8.77 million and $1.72 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00045574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00106141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00154232 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,507.97 or 1.00122053 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.